Agnipath Protests: With an aim to clear doubts about the Agnipath scheme, top defence officials on Sunday said held a press conference and said that the defence reforms like Agnipath was long pending as the armed forces wanted to bring youthfulness and experience. This comes amid the protests which continue against the Centre's defence recruitment.
Lt. General Puri said the centre did not give concessions in the 'Agnipath' scheme because of protests and arson, but that those were already in the works. He said the 'Agnipath' planners did not anticipate the protests because the armed forces stand for discipline and only disciplined applicants join the former.
Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Sunday said, "This reform was long pending. We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawan are in their thirty's officers are getting command much later than in the past."
“We had lengthy discussions on how to make our forces young. We studied foreign forces too. We want young people. Youth are risk takers, they have passion, josh aur hosh in equal proportions,” said Lt. General Puri added, who is the Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs.
Agnipath Row: Top Points
- The ‘Agniveers’ would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. No discrimination against them in service conditions: Lt Gen Anil Puri on Agnipath scheme
- The announcements regarding the reservations for ‘Agniveers’ announced by the different ministries and departments was pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson that happened after Agnipath scheme announcement: Lt Gen Puri
- Our intake of ‘Agniveers’ will go up to 1.25 lakhs in near future and will not remain at 46,000 which is the present figure: Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs. MoD
- Around 17,600 people are taking premature retirement from the three Services every year. No one ever tried to ask them what they will do after retirement: Lt General Arun Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs
- Agniveer batch number 1 registration process to start from June 24 and from July 24, phase 1 online examination process would start. The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30: Air Marshal SK Jha
- By December first week, we will get the first batch of 25,000 ‘Agniveers’ and the second batch would be inducted around February 2023 making it 40,000: Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa
- From November 21 this year, the first naval ‘Agniveers’ will start reaching the training establishment INS Chilka, Odisha. Both female and male Agniveers are allowed for this: Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi
- Indian Army’s foundation in discipline. No space for arson, vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100%, no one can join without that: Lt General Anil Puri, Addit’l Secy, Dept of Military Affairs