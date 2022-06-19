Agnipath Protests: With an aim to clear doubts about the Agnipath scheme, top defence officials on Sunday said held a press conference and said that the defence reforms like Agnipath was long pending as the armed forces wanted to bring youthfulness and experience. This comes amid the protests which continue against the Centre’s defence recruitment.Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: Candidates Must Take THIS Pledge While Applying For Agniveer Recruitment

Lt. General Puri said the centre did not give concessions in the ‘Agnipath’ scheme because of protests and arson, but that those were already in the works. He said the ‘Agnipath’ planners did not anticipate the protests because the armed forces stand for discipline and only disciplined applicants join the former. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme: Amid Violent Protests, Air Force Releases Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Other Details

Addressing a press conference, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Sunday said, “This reform was long pending. We want to bring youthfulness and experience with this reform. Today, a large number of jawan are in their thirty’s officers are getting command much later than in the past.” Also Read - AAP Lists 5 Reasons Why Agnipath Scheme Should Be Withdrawn

“We had lengthy discussions on how to make our forces young. We studied foreign forces too. We want young people. Youth are risk takers, they have passion, josh aur hosh in equal proportions,” said Lt. General Puri added, who is the Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs.

Agnipath Row: Top Points