New Delhi: In a major update on whether those protesting against Centre's newly launched military recruitment scheme – Agnipath would be able to join defence services in future, top officials said it's unlikely. Those applying for Agnipath would have to give an undertaking that they were not part of any violent protest or incident of arson that have broken out across the country, top defence officers said on Sunday.

Addressing the media at a briefing by top officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary with the Department of Military Affairs, said, "We had not anticipated the recent violence over this scheme. All Agniveers will have to give a pledge that he/she never took part in any arson, protest."

Stressing that a police verification of all applicants will be carried out before they are considered for selection as 'Agniveers', he said, "There is no space for indiscipline in defence forces. Discipline is a basic need for armed forces, If there is any FIR against any candidate they cannot be a part of Agniveers."