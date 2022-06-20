New Delhi: The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 21, reported news agency ANI quoting government sources. The three armed services chiefs will meet PM Modi tomorrow separately and are likely to brief him on Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, sources added.Also Read - Agnipath Row: All Coaching Institutes to Remain Shut in These 2 Districts of Haryana | 5 Points

The Centre's new recruitment scheme into the armed forces was launched last week and there have been massive nationwide protests against it ever since. The central government also announced several support measures in the last few days to allay apprehensions surrounding the same. Unveiling the Agnipath scheme in the presence of the three service chiefs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on June 14 that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces.

The Union Cabinet had also approved the scheme on June 14. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Listing out the benefits of the scheme, the government said it is a "transformative reform of recruitment policy" of the armed forces and a unique opportunity for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building. The scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years, it said.

The government further said that the scheme provides an attractive financial package, will entail armed forces having a more youthful profile and provides an opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills and qualifications.

(With inputs from ANI)