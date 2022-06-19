New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday banned 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news about Agnipath Scheme. According to the reports, the Government has also urged the citizens to report any such group on PIB fact check team number 8799711259.Also Read - Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Jharkhand Schools Closed on Monday Amid Bandh Call Over Agnipath Scheme

10 persons have also been arrested for spreading misleading information and organising protests.

Earlier today, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback. The clarification amid protests and agitations against the newly-launched Agnipath recruitment scheme for the military. He also informed that all recruitment will be through the Agnipath scheme only.

He also stated that the Agniveers would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. “No discrimination against them in service conditions,” he added.

“Coming to the rollback of the scheme. Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the country young. Why is it being made young? We are tinkering with Desh ki Raksha (national security). There is no space. I will give you an example. Do you know how many casualties are reported just for health purposes from high-altitude areas? Do read about it, then you would come to know why being (sic) young is important,” the officer said.