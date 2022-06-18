Thiruvananthapuram: Hundreds of youth on Saturday took out a massive protest march in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode against the Centre’s decision to implement the new Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers, airmen and sailors. Large number of army job aspirants, who have been reportedly waiting to get enrolled into the defence service, gathered at Thampanoor, located in the heart of the city, in the morning and marched to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.Also Read - 'Give Them Wings To Fly': Civil Aviation Ministry To Induct Highly Skilled, Disciplined Agniveers. Details Here

They could be seen raising slogans against the Union government’s new military recruitment scheme and holding placards and banners urging the authorities to withdraw their decision at the earliest. The protesting youth were reportedly hailing from various parts of the southern state. An agitating man said they would continue the strike till the Centre rolls back its decision and justice is ensured to them. Also Read - Agnipath Protests: No Police Clearance For Those Involved In Stir, Says Air Chief Marshal

Most of the youths reached the state capital through information on WhatsApp groups and the march which started near the Thiruvananthapuram central railway station with around 500 people increased in size with several youths joining midway. Also Read - Agnipath Row: PM Will Have to Become ‘Maafiveer’, Says Rahul Gandhi on Nationwide Protests

Police tried to dissuade the youths from participating in the march and was heard telling them not to get into criminal cases by marching towards the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Youth Congress state president and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Shafi Parambil told media persons that police resorted to violence and that the youth Congress workers were lathi-charged and tear gas was fired at them. About 20 shells were fired and this was unprecedented in the state.

Former MLA and Youth Congress state Vice President, K.S. Sabarinathan while speaking to media persons said that the Youth Congress workers were conducting a peaceful march, and Kerala police was taking action against the march in a violent manner. He said that Kerala Police was acting with a vengeance against them.

The Youth Congress alleged that several of their workers were injured and moved to Medical College hospital and other hospitals, adding that the Kerala police unleashed a reign of terror on them.

In North Kerala also protest marches were conducted with a large number of youths participating against the central government’s scheme of Agnipath. Scores of youths participated in the protest march which was held in front of the Kozhikode railway station.

Ullas Kumar, 21, a youth who is an army aspirant and from Vadakara in Kozhikode district told IANS, “With Agnipath, the armed forces will turn into a stop gap arrangement for four years for a large majority and this will create a feeling of insecurity among youngsters. An armed force job has always been a dream and a passion with all the benefits. The government of India must rollback this scheme that will destroy the hope of the youth as well as the armed forces.”

However, marches in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode were non-violent just like in other places with the protesters just sloganeering against the policy and displaying their physical prowess by doing pushups.