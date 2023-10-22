Home

Agniveer Dies In Line Of Duty On Treacherous Siachen Glacier, Army Pays Glowing Tribute

Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman was posted on the Siachen Glacier in Leh, the world's highest military zone. He died on Saturday morning.

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday paid glowing tributes to an Agniveer who died in the line of duty on the treacherous terrains of Siachen Glacier in Leh district of Ladakh.

“Quartered in snow silent to remain, when the bugle calls they shall rise and march again,” the Indian Army’s Leh-headquartered Fire and Fury Corps said on ‘X’ in a glowing tribute to Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, who died in the early hours of Saturday.

“All ranks of Fire and Fury Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of #Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of #Siachen and offer deepest condolences to the family,” it said.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman who hailed from Maharashtra.

The Siachen glacier at a height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Citing military sources, a PTI report said the terms of engagement of Agniveers include emolument in case of demise as a battle casualty. Accordingly, the next of kin of a deceased battle casualty Agniveer will receive Rs 48 lakh as non-contributory insurance as well as an ex-gratia of Rs 44 Lakh.

Separately, the next of kin will also get an amount from the Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30 per cent), with equal matching contribution by the government and interest there on.

The next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from date of death, till completion of four years (more than Rs 13 lakh) as per balance residual tenure, the sources said.

The family of the deceased will also receive a contribution of Rs 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, the sources said, according to the report.

The Indian Army in a message on social media post said it stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

“General Manoj Pande COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman, in the line of duty, in the unforgiving heights of Siachen. The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Indian Army said in a message on its official account on X.

Earlier in June, an Army jawan died while three soldiers sustained injuries in a fire accident in the Siachen glacier.

An Army spokesperson said that Regiment Medical Officer Capt Anshuman Singh succumbed to serious burn injuries during the unfortunate incident.

While three other personnel suffered smoke inhalation and second-degree burns, the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)

