New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new recruitment scheme called AGNIPATH for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. According To Indian Army, Agniveers will be future-ready soldiers. "They will be young defenders of India. After 4 years of service, an Agniveer will possess a unique resume with unique resume. They will be India's young protector, who will stand out in the crowd with their attitude, skills and the time they has spent with the Army," said Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, while announcing the new scheme.

How Will Agniveers Be Inducted Into The Army?

Under the AGNIPATH scheme, the Agniveers will be enrolled in the Forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. They would form a distinct rank in the Armed Forces, different from any other existing ranks.

Upon the completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces from time-to-time, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria including performance during their four-year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

Detailed guidelines will be issued separately, said the Ministry, adding that the selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces.

A total 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year, the Ministry said.

Enrolment will be undertaken through an online centralised system for all three services with specialised rallies and campus interviews from recognised technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others. Enrolment will be based on ‘All India All Class’ basis and the eligible age will be in range from 17.5 to 21 years.

Agniveers will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades. The educational qualification for Agniveers will remain as in vogue for enrollment in various categories. {For example: For entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10).

Benefits to the Agniveers

As per an official release, Agniveers will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one time ‘SevaNidhi’ package which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest as indicated below:

Year Customised Package (Monthly) In Hand (70%) Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund (30%) Contribution to corpus fund by GoI All figures in Rs (Monthly Contribution) 1st Year 30000 21000 9000 9000 2nd Year 33000 23100 9900 9900 3rd Year 36500 25580 10950 10950 4th Year 40000 28000 12000 12000 Total contribution in Agniveer Corpus Fund after four years Rs 5.02 Lakh Rs 5.02 Lakh Exit After 4 Year Rs 11.71 Lakh as SevaNidhi Package (Including, interest accumulated on the above amount as per the applicable interest rates would also be paid)

Seva Nidhi

The ‘Seva Nidhi’ will be exempt from Income Tax, however, they will also be not entitled to gratuity and pensionary benefits. Agniveers will be provided non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“Post this stint of four years, the Agniveers will be infused into the civil society where they can contribute immensely towards the nation building process. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be recognised in a certificate to form part of his unique resume… Moreover, the ‘Seva Nidhi’ of approximately Rs 11.71 lakh would aid the Agniveer to pursue his/her future dreams without the financial pressure, which is normally the case for young people from the financially deprived strata of society,” the Ministry said

Advantages of Being Agniveer

· A transformative reform of recruitment policy of the Armed Forces.

· A unique opportunity to the youth to serve the country and contribute to Nation Building.

· Armed Forces profile to be youthful and dynamic.

· Attractive financial package for the Agniveers.

· Opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills & qualifications.

· Availability of well-disciplined and skilled youth with military ethos in civil society.

· Adequate re-employment opportunities for those returning to society and who could emerge as role models for the youth.