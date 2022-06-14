New Delhi: India today unveiled a new recruitment scheme for the nation’s armed forces — Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the new scheme, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it. Soon after the announcement, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar addressed the media and said the scheme will ensure a wider talent pool for recruitment in the armed forces, adding that women will also be inducted into armed forces under it.Also Read - Aisa Hoga Bharat Ka Agniveer: Here's How India's Future-Ready Armed Soldiers Would Look | PHOTOS

He said, "Women too will be included in the Agniveer scheme of the Indian Navy. I believe that Agnipath is a visionary move that will bring multi-dimensional transformations to the Navy."

The Navy Chief further said, "Right now, the Navy has women officers. With the Agniveer scheme, women sailors would also be inducted. It's a major step. All preparations are done and we would not face any difficulty. There already is an onboard deployment of women officers. We're a gender-neutral service."

Chief Admiral Hari Kumar also added that the Agnipath scheme is an idea that will bring balance between the youth aspirations and future requirements of the armed forces. An idea that will make the profile of armed forces more youthful, as per the Kargil Committee Report.

The “Agnipath” scheme, earlier christened as “Tour of Duty”, was launched in the presence of the chiefs of the three services. The new scheme was announced after extensive deliberations on it over the last two years.

The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called “Agniveer”. Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years.

The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly. The defence budget of Rs 5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included Rs 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions. The allocation for revenue expenditure was Rs 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.