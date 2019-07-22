Agra: A 22-year-old man live-streamed his suicide on Facebook from a temple in Raibha village in Agra. He took the extreme step as he could not digest the fact that his girlfriend was engaged to another man. The incident took place on Saturday. Police were informed about the suicide soon after the village residents found Sikarwar’s body hanging inside the temple premises.

In a four-page suicide note written by the victim, Sikarwar had penned down an apology to his family for his extreme decision and also urged them to donate his organs thereafter. The note clearly mentioned the cause of his death. Referring to his girlfriend, Sikarwar’s suicide note stated, “I miss her and cannot live without her. I cannot bear the fact that she is getting married to someone else. The stress of losing her has affected me so much that I lost my job.”

Shockingly, with the help of Facebook’s Live feature, Sikarwar informed his friends and family about his imminent decision and it was witnessed by some of his Facebook friends.

In the four-minute-long video, Sikarwar also requested the police officials to refrain from taking action against anyone. Besides, he also asked his family members to put a few pictures of his corpse on his Facebook account.

Ajay Kaushal, station house officer of Achhnera said, “The victim’s body was found hanging inside the temple premises by residents. During the probe, we found out that the victim was unemployed and depressed because the girl he was in love with was getting married to someone else. We have conducted the autopsy and handed over his body to his family.”

The victim’s profile has since been deactivated from Facebook by his family members.

