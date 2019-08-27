Agra: Agra Police is in a tizzy over a constable’s letter following his wife’s illness, his application for leave and his boss’ alleged apathy. The letter has reportedly gone viral for the sheer clarity with which the cop has listed out his complaint and the solutions he says he can think of.

In his letter, the constable posted at MM Gate police station has raised some questions and then gone on to ask what he is supposed to do, given his circumstances.

According to his letter, Head Constable Shyam Singh went on a three-day leave to take his ailing wife for medical treatment. He said that since her condition did not improve, he applied for more leaves but that wasn’t granted and he was marked absent instead. He added that he wasn’t informed either. In this case, he went on to ask, he wondered if humanity was dead and whether such apathy towards personnel was part of the solution. He also asked if it was right on the part of his superiors to mark him absent and not inform him.

Given his situation, Singh goes on to ask which of the three options available should he opt for: get his wife treated, leave his job or just commit suicide. Singh asks his superiors to tell me what he should do.