New Delhi: Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, which has highest number of coronavirus cases in the state has emerged as the finest example in best practices in cluster management. After Bhilwara's viable model for cluster containment of COVID-19, Agra has presented a model which can be replicated across the country.

Notably, Agra was the first cluster in India where operations were carried out under containment and rapid emergency response. The government also showered praise on the 'Agra model of containment'. Besides, the Health Ministry yesterday gave an entire presentation on how the local authorities controlled the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry, informed that the management plan under slogan "Corona Haarega, Agra Jeetega' (coronavirus will lose, Agra will win)", a framework where all the city authorities coordinated, was deployed for a data-driven active contact screening and isolation of coronavirus cases.

This initiative was supported by both the private sector and the local authorities. Active public-private partnership helped in setting up testing and treatment facilities and isolation centres.

Besides, the Agra Smart City control room was converted into a war room, where a central helpline was established and multi-disciplinary teams created. The Agra administration conducted isolation and identified critical hotspots and clusters and carried out active surveys. Containment in the area was managed, where doorstep delivery was ensured.

Take a look at the pictorial representation of ‘Agra Containment Model’

A micro plan was made – within 3km of radius from first and second epicentre — and the district administration identified the epicentre on the map. The impact of the positive person in the area was prepared and geographical distribution was done on the map.

The Health Ministry informed that special teams delineated the area on the map identifying 3km containment area and 5 km buffer zone from the epicentre and within this urban primary healthcare centres were utilized.

“Micro plan was made and 1248 special teams – consisting ANMs/ASHA/AWW – were deployed for door-to-door survey where 9,30,691 lakh population was screened. As many as 2,500 people were found to be having cough and cold symptoms, samples collected based on the criteria”, added Lav Agarwal.

Of the total 92 positive cases in Agra district, 5 people have recovered and 87 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Fortunately, none of them is critical.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll rose to five in Uttar Pradesh, while the number of cases climbed to 452 as 19 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. A health department bulletin said one person died of COVID-19 in Bulandshahr on Saturday. With this, one death each has been reported from Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Agra and Bulandshahr due to the dreaded virus.