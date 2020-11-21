New Delhi: A 38-year-old dentist in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district was on Friday killed by severing of her throat after a man gained entry to her house on the pretext of recharging their television set-top box. Dr Nisha Singhal, mother to two children – eight and four – suffered the brutal attack while her kids were in the other room. Also Read - Hichki Actor Leena Acharya Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure, Rohan Mehra Mourns Her Death

According to an NDTV report, the accused, identified as Shubham Pathak from the CCTV footage, entered the house pretending to be a cable TV technician and attacked the doctor with a knife by slitting her throat. Her children were also attacked but they survived. Also Read - ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United Start Campaign With 1-0 Win Over 10-Men Mumbai City

Dr Singhal’s husband, Ajay Singhal, who is a surgeon, was on duty at the time of the incident. He rushed his wife to the hospital on learning of the attack where she died of her injuries. Also Read - After Quitting Showbiz, Sana Khan Gets Married To Mufti Anaas in Intimate Wedding, Pics Surface

The police said that the conman who attacked the doctor was looking to rob the house. According to reports, he remained inside their house for over an hour after the incident.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expressed shock over the incident.

“The state is shocked by the incident in Agra where a woman’s throat was slit at her home in a busy residential area. The BJP government is busy defending corrupt officials and creating false cases against opposition leaders. The state, instead of focusing on advertising itself on television, should focus on reducing crime in Uttar Pradesh,” the Samajwadi Party supremo tweeted.

The accused has been arrested this morning.