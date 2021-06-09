Agra: The Agra administration has set a two-man inquiry committee to investigate allegations against the controversy shrouding 22 deaths due to the suspension of oxygen supply suspension as part of a “mock drill” by the Paras Hospital. The committee has been asked to submit its report in two days. The case came to light after a video clip surfaced in which the owner of the hospital was purportedly heard saying that he conducted a “mock drill” in which oxygen supply was cut off for Covid patients for five minutes. Also Read - Agra's Paras Hospital Sealed Following Oxygen Mock Drill Controversy, Patients Shifted to Another Medical Facility

Following the incident, the Agra district administration has sealed off the hospital and registered a case against the owners under the Epidemics Act. The license of the hospital has also been suspended. The 50 odd patients in the Paras hospital, have been transferred to other hospitals.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Additional CMO of Agra said, "The hospital's licence has been suspended and all its services stopped. A committee has been constituted to conduct an investigation."

Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh has denied any shortage of oxygen which could have led to the fatalities. Talking to media persons Singh said, if relatives of the deceased complain, a thorough investigation could be ordered. Earlier in the day, Singh said, “FIR was registered against him (owner of Paras Hospital). The hospital was sealed immediately. Patients were shifted to other hospitals, new admissions are closed. They’ve been served notice regarding the suspension of their license. Further action will be taken after their reply.”

The official figure of death on April 26, the night oxygen supply was alleged to have been cut off resulting in 22 deaths, was only seven, sources said. This mismatch in figures would be hard to explain, for the district administration.

This is the second time Paras Hospital has been in news. The same hospital was sealed last year, in the first lockdown for anomalies and patients had to be shifted to the Saifai hospital. In Lucknow, the state government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the allegations.

Leaders of various opposition parties, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have demanded firm action against the hospital. Tagging media reports on the incident, Gandhi tweeted, “Amidst severe shortage of oxygen, the Uttar Pradesh government kept on saying ‘there is no shortage’. People across the state struggled and lost their lives. The administration in Agra is also saying ‘there was no shortage of oxygen’.”

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Congress workers also raised slogans at the hospital gate demanding the arrest of the owners. The hospital management has been at pains to explain the content of the viral video, but the public ire and the backlog of pent up emotions of victims against the medical fraternity, in general, has raised the pitch so high that the so-called “friendly” sources in the ruling party and administration of the hospital owners have backed out this time.

On social media, a lot of questions are being asked of the IMA which has not shown the courage to come to the aid of the doctor-owner of the Paras Hospital. The second wave of Covid-19, which saw an alarming rise in the number of fatalities, also exposed the working of the private medical infrastructure which in many cases was accused of taking advantage of human sufferings by raising exorbitant bills.