Agra: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), who had allegedly forced a state police constable to take off his uniform in an open court, was transferred to Mahoba in Bundelkhand by the registrar general of the Allahabad high court on Saturday.

The transfer of the judge was ordered after the Agra SSP forwarded a report on the incident to the state DGP and senior judicial officers at the Allahabad High Court.

DGP UP OP Singh has taken the issue of ordering a constable in uniform to disrobe in a court very seriously & taken it up at t appropriate level. We stand by t dignity of each & every Police Personnel & appeal to all t sections of society to respect the honour of uniformed forces — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 27, 2019

Ghurelal, 58, a driver with UP police, was called to the court made to stand without his uniform as a punishment for failing to let pass the judge’s car.

Babloo Kumar, Senior superintendent of police, Agra, took the cognizance of the incident and asked SP (rural) Ravi Kumar to file a report.

“The constable, having a good track record, was much disturbed after the incident and wanted voluntary retirement but was consoled,” the SSP said.

SSP Kumar said that he had forwarded the complaint to the district judge of Agra, Registrar General of High Court Allahabad and an administrative judge, and requested to take appropriate action.

UP police thanked DGP OP Singh for standing up for the lowest rung of the police force after Allahabad High Court issued transfer orders.

We thank our DGP OP Singh for standing by the honour of the lowest rung of the police force & for keeping the morale of force intact. https://t.co/GNSLmXBxqN — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 27, 2019

“Constable driver Ghure Lal has alleged that he was humiliated in court as the sitting judge forced him to take off his uniform including the beret, belt and khaki shirt, as punishment for not giving pass to his car. He was made to stand for half an hour in the court,” Babloo Kumar told to media.