New Delhi: Hours ahead of his state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the agreement for the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council will further elevate the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership to a new level.

I will be visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 29th, where I will be a part of various programmes including the Plenary Session of the 3rd Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh. I will also meet His Majesty the King and Crown Prince. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

PM Modi, who is leaving for Saudi Arabia on Monday night, said he will be a part of various programmes including the Plenary Session of the 3rd Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh.

“I will be visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 29th, where I will be a part of various programmes including the Plenary Session of the 3rd Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh. I will also meet His Majesty, the King and Crown Prince,” he said in a statement.

During his day-long visit, PM Modi said he will hold bilateral discussions with the King of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“During my visit to Riyadh, I will hold bilateral discussions with His Majesty the King of Saudi Arabia. I will also meet and discuss with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, HRH Mohammed Bin Salman several matter of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he added.

Saudi Arabia and India are working together in a wide range of sectors notably energy, security, trade and culture. This visit will add strength to our bilateral relations. https://t.co/OrUyLQ76qy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

Saying that India and Saudi Arabia have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, PM Modi said the oil-rich kingdom has been one of the largest and reliable suppliers of India’s energy needs.

“Saudi Arabia and India are working together in a wide range of sectors notably energy, security, trade and culture. This visit will add strength to our bilateral relations,” he said.

PM Modi further stated that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia during his visit to New Delhi in February 2019 had committed to invest over $100 billion in sectors of priority in India.

“Defence, security, trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts are the other important areas of bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

PM Modi said he is looking forward to his participation in the Future Investment Initiative Forum where he will speak about the growing trade and investment opportunities for the global investors in India as the country marches forward to a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024.

On Sunday, Pakistan turned down India’s request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi use its airspace to travel to Saudi Arabia, following which India later in the evening said it has taken up the matter with the International Civil Aviation Oraganisation (ICAO) as overflight clearances are sought and granted as per the guidelines prescribed by the ICAO.

“Overflight clearances are sought and granted by other countries as per prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines and India will continue to seek such overflight clearances. We’ve taken up the matter of such denial with the civil aviation body,” government sources told ANI.