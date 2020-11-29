New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the new agricultural laws, saying that the new reforms brought by Parliament have given farmers ‘new rights and opportunities’. He made the remarks while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Also Read - Govt Committed to Welfare of Farmers, Agricultural Laws Gave Them New Rights And Opportunities: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

"The demands that have been made by farmers for years, that every political party, at some point or the other made the promise to fulfill, have finally been met", said the Prime Minister.

He asserted, "After a lot of deliberation, the government gave a legal form to the agricultural reforms. They have not only served to unshackle our farmers but gave them new rights and opportunities".