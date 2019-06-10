New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland money laundering case, to travel to the UK, UAE and Europe for medical treatment from June 25 to July 24.

The court has asked Rajiv Saxena to furnish details of hotel, hospital, schedule of his treatment by June 13 to the Enforcement Directorate, apart from imposing other conditions.

In March, the ED had told a Delhi court that it supported AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal accused Rajiv Saxena’s plea to become an approver and days after that the court on March 25 granted the plea. Thus, Saxena became an approver in the case with the approval of a special CBI court in the national capital.

Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms – UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, is one of the accused named in the chargesheet filed by ED in the AgustaWestland case. Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former Air Force chief SP Tyagi and Saxena’s wife Shivani have also been named by the agency in the chargesheet.

AgustaWestland money laundering case is a multi-million dollar corruption case that came into light in early 2013 when the government decided to put on hold the deal, following the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi, chairman of Finmeccanica, and Bruni Spagnolini, CEO of Agusta Westland on the charges that they bribed middlemen to secure the deal with Indian Air Force (IAF).