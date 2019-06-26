New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Delhi High Court order which allowed Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland money laundering case, to go abroad for treatment of blood cancer and other ailments.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai issued a notice to Saxena on an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which challenged the High Court order.

As per the June 10 Delhi High court order, Saxena is allowed to visit the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe from June 25 to July 24. The bench has now stayed the High Court order for a period of three weeks. Further, it has asked the director of AIIMS to examine Saxena’s mental and physical health and file a report within three weeks.

Besides, Saxena’s counsel has been directed by the bench to seek instruction on whether his sister and sister-in-law were willing to stand surety for him by depositing Rs 5 crore each as a guarantee for allowing him to go abroad for his medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the court issued a notice to Saxena on Wednesday in view of alleged violations of I-T and Black money laws. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who had appeared for the Enforcement Directorate told the Court that new facts had surfaced on these alleged violations.

In view of these violations, the CBI is slated to register an FIR against Saxena shortly. Tushar Mehta added that it is immaterial if Saxena would return to India or not and the order permitting him to go abroad needs to be examined in the light of fresh facts.

About AgustaWestland Case:

AgustaWestland money laundering case is a multi-million dollar corruption case. It came into light in early 2013 when the government decided to put on hold the deal, following the arrest of Giuseppe Orsi, chairman of Finmeccanica, and Bruni Spagnolini, CEO of Agusta Westland on the charges that they bribed middlemen to secure the deal with Indian Air Force (IAF).

