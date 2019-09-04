New Delhi: Businessman Ratul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Puri, who was already in the custody of ED in connection with the Moser Baer bank fraud case, had earlier moved an application to surrender before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with the Agusta Westland money laundering case.

After he was arrested by the ED, the court remanded Puri to one-day judicial custody and said it would hear on Thursday the probe agency’s plea seeking his custodial interrogation in the money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.

About AgustaWestland Chopper Scam:

The AgustaWestland deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. The case dates back to 2006 wherein it is alleged that money was paid to middlemen and Indian officials in 2006 and 2007 to purchase helicopters for high-level politicians.

According to the ED, the proceeds of the crime was deposited by Puri in various accounts of the companies he owned. Puri’s name cropped up when he was named by the ED in a chargesheet on May 22. This happened after Sushen Mohan Gupta, a defence agent who was arrested on March 26 for his alleged role in the scam, mentioned to the investigators that Puri was his ‘friend’.