New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers found an AgustaWestland helicopter from the property of Avinash Bhosale, one of the DHFL scam accused, in Pune. The CBI officers found the helicopter inside a large swanky hall built like a hangar with pop culture posters decorating the tall walls at the property, reported NDTV. Avinash Bhosale is accused of money laundering and cheating in the Rs 34,000 crore Diwan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd scam case, touted to be India’s biggest bank fraud.Also Read - Jharkhand Judge Death Case Verdict Likely Today: What Is The Case | Explained

The officials said the central agency has been carrying out searches at many locations for the last few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam. Earlier, on June 20, former DHFL top executives Kapil Wadhawan, Deepak Wadhawan, and others were charged by the CBI in the said case. Also Read - CBI Busts Racket Offering Rajya Sabha Seats, Falsely Promising Governorship for Rs 100 Crore

They allegedly cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by diverting Rs 34,615 crore bank loans to fake account books of DHFL. Then they allegedly used shell companies and a parallel accounting system, known as “Bandra Books”, to steal public funds in DHFL by giving fake retail loans to fake entities, says the NDTV report. Also Read - Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Arrested By ED As Raids Continue Over Teacher Recruitment Scam

Luxury and vanity items worth crores continue to tumble out from the properties of the DHFL scam accused. Forensic audits have found several instances of large-value loans given to fake entities without due diligence and security deposit or pledges.