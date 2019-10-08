New Delhi: Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Delhi’s famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara has joined the fight against plastic waste and banned the use of all types of plastic items within the shrine complex.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said the decision to ban plastic is taken as a part of programs to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Items like disposable plates, glasses, spoons, polystyrene cup-plates, and other single-use plastics items have been banned.

The plastic items have now been replaced with eco friendly initiatives like steel utensils for serving water and ‘langar’ (community meal) to devotees, Sirsa said.

“On an average, around 5,000 poly bags and thermocol cup-plates were used every day to distribute prasad, fruits and other items to devotees. Now these have been replaced with eco-friendly jute bags, and dona-pattal (leaf bowls and plates) since October 2,” Sirsa told PTI.

In addition to that, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has also set up a recycling plant that can handle two tonnes of flower and ‘langar’ waste, and dry leaves daily. The organic waste will be converted into manure and vermicompost.

The fully automatic plant has been commissioned on an experimental basis at present to experiment with the zero-waste model and will be commissioned on full scale during current month, Mr Sirsa said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making efforts to scrap harmful plastics in India by 2022.