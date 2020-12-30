New Delhi: Ahead of the sixth round of talks between farmers and government, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday called farmers “annadatas” and “backbone of the economy” while asserting that the government was “pained” by the ongoing protests over the agriculture laws. He also strongly disapproved of remarks such as “Naxals” or “Khalistanis” in the context of protesting farmers and said “allegations should not be made by anyone” against them. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: All Eyes Set on Sixth Round of Talks Between Govt-Protestors. Here's What to Expect

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the minister said that the farm laws have been made in the interest of farmers and the protesting farmers should see their implementation for two years. He suggested that farmers who are protesting against three farm laws should engage in a logical debate on every clause with the government.

Terror Across LoC

India has the capability to hit terrorist targets across the border if the need arises, Rajanth Singh said and noted that Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border since its creation. The minister said Pakistan has been resorting to 300-400 ceasefire violations in a few months but the Army gives a befitting reply.

“The country’s soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism they can go to the other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises. India has that capability, that power,” he said.

‘Love-Jihad’

Backing the “anti-conversion” legislation brought by Uttar Pradesh government, Rajnath Singh said that he personally does not support conversion for marriage.”I want to ask why there should be a conversion. The practice of mass conversions should stop. As far as I know, in the Muslim religion, one cannot marry someone from another religion. I personally do not approve of conversion for marriage,” Rajnath Singh. He was responding to a question about the misuse of “love-jihad law” enacted by the Uttar Pradesh government. Rajnath Singh is Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow. He said there is a difference between “natural marriage” and forceful religious conversion for marriage.

Rajnath Attacks Oppn

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday rejected allegations by opposition parties of victimisation by central agencies and said “such baseless allegations should not be levelled to hide one’s own weakness”.

He said BJP was getting success in election after election and the allegations of opposition parties were not true. He also recalled BJP’s success in Lok Sabha elections. “No, I don’t agree with this. What is the need of victimisation? If we are losing, disheartened and sinking then there can be the need for victimisation. We are winning in every state In every state whether it is Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh by-polls,” Rajnath Singh told ANI.

He was asked about the allegations levelled by Congress and some other parties. “The biggest election was for Lok Sabha. Was any action taken against anyone. Was action taken by ED and CBI? Did not the people of the country give a huge mandate to Modiji. To hide one’s own weakness, baseless allegations should not be levelled,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)