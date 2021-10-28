New Delhi: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday kicked off its series summits under the chairmanship of Brunei virtually, with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic recovery high on the agenda. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 16th East Asia Summit where he reaffirmed India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and support for ASEAN’s centrality in the region.Also Read - 2013 Serial Blast At Modi's Rally In Patna: NIA Court Convicts 9 Out Of 10 Accused

"Participated in the 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference. Re-affirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region," PM Modi tweeted.

On Thursday, PM Modi will participate in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via video conferencing. In another tweet, PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday saying, “India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow.

India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2021

What to expect from PM Modi’s address at ASEAN-India Summit today:

According to an official release, PM Modi will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership at the 18th ASEAN-India Summit. He is participating in the summit at the invitation of Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Prime Minister will take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19, health, trade and commerce, connectivity, and education and culture.

Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed.

How ASEAN-India Summit assumes importance:

As per the official release, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, the release said.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

ASEAN-India summits are held annually and provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

PM Modi attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. The latest edition will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilizational ties. ASEAN is central to our Act East Policy and our wider vision of the Indo-Pacific. The year 2022 will mark 30 years of ASEAN-India relations.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials’ meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in August 2021 virtually. (ANI)