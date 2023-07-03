Home

Ahead of Assembly Elections, EC Launches Portal For Parties To File Financial Statements

Assembly Elections 2023 Latest Update: Ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states, the Election Commission on Monday launched an online portal to allow registered political parties to file their financial statements, including contribution reports and poll expenditure accounts. The decision has been taken to bring in more transparency in disclosures made by political entities.

The step taken by the EC is part of “3C strategy” comprising clean up, crackdown, and compliance to strengthen transparency and accountability in political funding and expenditure on which it had been working for a year now under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, sources told PTI.

However, the political parties which are not intending to file the financial report through online mode will have to convey the reasons for not doing so in writing and may continue to file reports in hard copy format along with CDs or pen drive in the prescribed formats.

“The Commission will, in turn, publish all such reports online, along with a letter of justification sent by the party for not filing financial statements online,” the EC said in a statement.

The EC in a letter to the political parties stated that the step has been taken with twin objectives – to overcome difficulties in filing physical reports, and to ensure timely filing in a standardised format.

Giving details, the EC said the digital portal will facilitate the online filing of Contribution Report, Audited Annual Account, and Election Expenditure Statement by political parties.

The poll panel further added that these financial statements are required to be submitted by political parties to the Election Commission/Chief Electoral Officers of States/Union Territories, as per the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 and transparency guidelines issued by the Commission, from time to time, over the last many years.

The EC also stated that the online availability of data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency.

The EC in the letter to the political parties pointed to the pivotal position of political parties and stressed that it is incumbent on them to adhere to the principles of democratic functioning and transparency in electoral processes, particularly in financial disclosures.

