New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hinted at introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, along the lines of Assam. Khattar made the statement just ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Haryana which are scheduled to be held along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand this year.
Speaking to reporters today after meeting the former chairman of Haryana Human Rights Commission Retd. Justice H S Bhalla as part of BJP’s nationwide Jan Sampark programme ahead of the state polls, Khattar said,” At present, Justice Bhalla is working on NRC. I also said that we will also implement it (NRC).”
Furthermore, the CM asserted that they also had a conversation regarding the formation of a Law Commission in Haryana. “We will go through it as well and if people get benefitted with this, we will constitute in our state”, Khattar added.
When a leading daily queried Bhalla about this, the Retired Justice confirmed that he suggested two things to the Haryana CM– NRC and Law Commission. “NRC is only in Assam, currently. So, he (Khattar) was of this view that in Haryana, there should also be NRC. Residents should be given a card that they are the genuine residents of the state. It was a passing reference so far” Bhalla told the Indian Express.
Notably, several Opposition parties have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to implement NRC in Assam. A couple of days ago, while hitting the streets against the National Register for Citizens published in Assam, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had rued that people were being asked to prove their citizenship 72 years after freedom and reiterated that she won’t accept any such exercise in her state.
Warning the BJP that she and her party would not remain silent if even one person was “touched” in Bengal by enforcing an NRC, Banerjee said a lot many people in Assam did not make it to the final list despite submitting birth certificates, identity cards, and even 30-year-old certificates.
Not only Opposition, an ally of the BJP-led government in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), also expressed unhappiness over the NRC and demanded a re-verification of the documents submitted by the people during the NRC updation process.
Of the total 3.29 crore, 3,11,21,004 people were included while more than 19 lakh were excluded from the Assam Final NRC which was released on Aug 31.