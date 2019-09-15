New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hinted at introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, along the lines of Assam. Khattar made the statement just ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Haryana which are scheduled to be held along with Maharashtra and Jharkhand this year.

Speaking to reporters today after meeting the former chairman of Haryana Human Rights Commission Retd. Justice H S Bhalla as part of BJP’s nationwide Jan Sampark programme ahead of the state polls, Khattar said,” At present, Justice Bhalla is working on NRC. I also said that we will also implement it (NRC).”

Furthermore, the CM asserted that they also had a conversation regarding the formation of a Law Commission in Haryana. “We will go through it as well and if people get benefitted with this, we will constitute in our state”, Khattar added.

When a leading daily queried Bhalla about this, the Retired Justice confirmed that he suggested two things to the Haryana CM– NRC and Law Commission. “NRC is only in Assam, currently. So, he (Khattar) was of this view that in Haryana, there should also be NRC. Residents should be given a card that they are the genuine residents of the state. It was a passing reference so far” Bhalla told the Indian Express.