New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Assembly election in Maharashtra and Haryana, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reportedly left for Bangkok on Saturday. If reports are to be believed, Rahul took off yesterday at 8:25 PM on a Vistara flight. He is likely to return from his trip on October 10.

As soon the reports of Gandhi leaving for Bangkok came to light, Bangkok started trending at the top on Twitter. However, the Congress party is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reacted sharply to the media reports. Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell head tweeted, “Just in case you are wondering why is Bangkok trending…”

Just in case you are wondering why is Bangkok trending… https://t.co/1uhgdvaXqZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 5, 2019

Just ahead of Maharashtra & Haryana elections, Rahul Gandhi has gone off to Bangkok today at 0825 hrs by Vistara UK 121 from Delhi. — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 5, 2019

Rahul’s trip to Bangkok comes at a time when Congress is facing tough challenges since the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi’s aide and former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party, just two weeks before the state assembly elections. Tanwar has alleged that those groomed by Rahul Gandhi are being sidelined in the party.

The elections for the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held in a single-phase on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place three days later i.e, on October 24. The 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra expires on 2nd November and 9th November respectively.