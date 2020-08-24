New Delhi: Just two days ahead of the Assembly session, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Negative For Coronavirus, SP Charan Says ‘My father is Fine And Stable’

He made the announcement on Twitter and said that he got himself tested yesterday and the results came positive. He has also urged people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

"Yesterday I had my covid-19 test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am getting home quarantined on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your tests done," he said in a tweet.

कल मैंने अपना covid-19 टेस्ट करवाया था और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम क्वारंटाइन हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Gian Chand Gupta (@GianChandBjp) August 24, 2020

The development comes just two days ahead of the Assembly session that begins on August 26. Int he absence of Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwar will preside over the assembly proceedings.

Prior to this, Gupta’s close aide was among six assembly staffers who had tested positive on Sunday.

It had been made mandatory for all MLAs of the Haryana Assembly, including the Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and ministers to get their COVID-19 tests conducted and only those who turn out negative will be allowed to attend the session.

A COVID-19 negative certificate, not older than three days before the start of the session, will also be mandatory for anyone entering the Vidhan Sabha complex during the session, including officials.