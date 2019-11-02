Lucknow: Ahead of the supreme court verdict on Ram-Janmbhumi Babri Masjid title dispute case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told his ministers to refrain from giving any ‘unnecessary’ or ‘controversial’ statement and rather maintain peace in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister held a special meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow where he spoke to his ministers and educated them regarding the political-sensitive issue.

“Yes, the chief minister has told us not to react or give any unnecessary statement and coordinate with others to maintain peace in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue. The CM has said show restraint and don’t say anything that could stir up tensions,” said a minister after the meeting.

Adityanath also directed his ministers to visit their respective districts, for which they are in-charge, in a day or two and evaluate the security measures considering the sensitivity of the case.

The Uttar Pradesh government has beefed up securities across the state and authotities have prepared a roadmap in which teams has been stationed in Ayodhya and other important religious places in the state, like Mathura and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Muslim clerics across the state have also asked the community to maintain peace in the wake of the apex court judgment on Ayodhya land dispute. On Thursday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) asked the community to honour the court verdict and accept whatever decision is given.

District administrations in several districts have been activating peace committees on the advice of the state government and have been asked to publicly advise the community members to exercise restraint on the issue.

The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on the dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya before November 17.