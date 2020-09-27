New Delhi: Putting all speculations at rest, former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement from service (VRS), on Sunday joined JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey to Join JD(U), Likely to Contest Polls From Buxar

“Nitish Kumar ji personally called me and offered party membership with great love. I accepted it,” Pandey said. “I don’t know anything about politics. I will do what I am asked to do,” he told reporters. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: NDA is One, Will Contest Polls Together, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Notably, this comes a day after he dismissed rumours of him joining the JD(U) or, for that matter, contesting the upcoming Bihar polls. However, in a previous instance, the former bureaucrat had hinted at his political ambitions while he was probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Also Read - Bihar Elections 2020: Will Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Join JD(U)? Speculations Rife After His Meeting With CM Nitish

Ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, reports have claimed that he may contest the from his home town Buxar.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, hit the headlines last month after he said Rhea Chakraborth (SSR’s girlfriend) had no ‘aukaat’ (stature) to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to recommend a CBI probe in the case.

Later, Pandey had defended his derogatory statement saying, “Someone who is an accused in the case and named in an FIR for hatching a conspiracy to kill Sushant Singh Rajput has no right to make any comment against a person who is occupying a constitutional post.”