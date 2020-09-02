New Delhi: Ahead of upcoming Bihar elections, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S) will join the NDA tomorrow. The official announcement in this regard will be made by Manjhi on Thursday, said spokesperson Danish Rizwan. Also Read - BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 to be Released Today: How to Apply For Admission, Other Details

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will not merge with any party, rather it will be a part of the NDA in the Bihar elections that is due in October-November, he asserted.

HAM(S) national president Jitan Ram Manjhi will formally announce the party becoming a part of the NDA in Bihar on September 3, Rizwan said.

The number of seats the party will get to contest in the upcoming elections was never an issue for it as the HAM(S) will join the NDA for the states development, he said.

The party is firmly standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their development works, he added.

Manjhi had on August 20 severed ties with the Grand Alliance after spending two-and-a-half years in the opposition coalition, comprising of RJD, Congress, RLSP and Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahni’s Vikasshil Insaan Party (VIP).

(With agency inputs)