New Delhi: Keeping in mind the festive spirit and the coronavirus as well, a number of states on Thursday night withdrew night curfew temporarily in their states just ahead of Christmas and New Year. Starting from Karnataka to Punjab, these states took the decision so that people can celebrate the occasion.

Karnataka: A day after imposing the night curfew, the Karnataka government took U-tern and withdrew its night curfew order. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 PM to 5 AM starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in line with the Centre's advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.

In a statement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said: "In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed and after consulting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew."

Yediyurappa had initially announced yesterday that the night curfew will be imposed from December 23 till January 2 between 10 pm and 6 am.

Changes in night curfew dates and timing were announced later with Yediyurappa tweeting, it will be from December 24 till January 1, 2021, between 11 pm to 5 am (January 2, 5am).

The Chief Minister today appealed to the people to exercise self-restraint by wearing facemasks, hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Punjab: Taking similar step, the Punjab government on Thursday night withdrew night curfew in the state for Christmas celebrations and to commemorate the ‘Shahidi Jor Mela’ also known as ‘Shahidi Sabha’.

Issuing the order, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh this on his official Twitter handle that for Christmas, night curfew will be removed for Thursday night.

Meanwhile, for Shahidi Sabha, night curfew will be lifted in Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25 till the night of December 27.

Sabha is three-day annual religious congregation organised every year in December at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, in the Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab, to pay homage to the martyrdom of Chhotte Sahibzade Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest sons of the 10th Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh.

The state government, earlier this month, had ordered the extension of night curfew and curbs on the gathering of people till January 1, 2021, directing the state police to ensure strict compliance, especially at wedding halls.