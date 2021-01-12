New Delhi: Ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination drive, three trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine were dispatched from the Serum Institute of India, Pune in the early hours of Tuesday. The trucks were on their way to the Pune airport, from where a special cargo plane will transport the vaccines to 13 locations across India today. Also Read - Oxford Vaccine to Cost Rs 200 Per Dose, Serum Institute to Get Purchase Order Today: Report

The locations include Delhi, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubhaneshwar, Kolkata, and Guwahati. The first Cargo flight with the vaccines will drop off the consignment at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubhaneshwar while the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati.

Talking about the dispatch, Sandip Bhosale, SB Logistics, the logistics team which is handling air transport of the Covishield vaccine said, "The first flight will leave for Delhi from Pune airport. A total of eight flights- two cargo flights and other regular commercial flights will carry the vaccines. All vaccines will be dispatched by 10 am."

Maharashtra: Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reach Pune International Airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city. From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country. The vaccination will start on January 16. pic.twitter.com/xYZ1m8xR87 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over 1.1 crore doses of Covid vaccine from the Serum Institute inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive beginning January 16. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated.