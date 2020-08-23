New Delhi: Hours after media reports claimed that Sonia Gandhi has responded to her party members about her decision to step down from the post of interim chief, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday called those reports ‘false’ and said she is not resigning from the post. Also Read - Fire at Kerala Secretariat: Opposition Alleges Govt Trying to Destroy Evidence Related to Gold Smuggling Case

"Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning from the post of Congress interim president are false," Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said he urged Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of the party to Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared only of him.

“In an earlier video conference with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi at this moment to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared only of Rahul Gandhi,” Bora said.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, interim chief Sonia Gandhi communicated to members of the party’s highest decision-making body that she was not interested in continuing and asked them to find a new chief.

However, Surjewala denied any such move, saying nothing has been communicated by the interim president or said on her behalf.

A top aide of Sonia Gandhi too denied any such move and said that everything will depend on the Congress Working Committee meet.

The Gandhi family has found strong backing from Punjab and Chhatisgarh Chief Ministers, with the former, Captain Amarinder Singh saying that “this is not the right time to raise this demand (of a leadership change)”.

His Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel has urged Rahul Gandhi to return as the party’s leader.

Even some of the leaders who have written a letter to the party, said that there is no dispute on the leadership issue of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.