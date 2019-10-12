New Delhi: With a few months left for the Delhi Assembly polls, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday joined the Congress. Earlier, she had quit the grand old party in 2014 to join Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP.

“I am very happy that the Congress party has again accepted me as its member. Though I was away from the party, I could not get separated from its ideology.,” she told ANI after joining the party.

Delhi: Alka Lamba, MLA from Chandni Chowk joins Congress in presence of party leader, PC Chacko. pic.twitter.com/prlC5InsF3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

Saying that she is grateful to the top leadership of the Congress, Lamba said she has joined the Congress to lend a voice to the voiceless.

“I am thankful to Sonia ji and Rahul ji and also other Congress leaders. I have joined the party to give voice to the people and their issues. I have joined the party to give more power to it,” she added.

Before joining the AAP, she was part of the Congress women’s wing. She had in August announced that she would contest the next Assembly election as an independent candidate. She had won the Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi assembly elections on AAP ticket in 2013.

Ahead of joining the party, Lamba had on September 3 met party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi at her official residence in Delhi.

She had already hinted out to join the party and hence was attending a number of meetings for the past few days. Recently, she had attended a meeting organised by the AICC at Veer Bhumi on the occasion of 75th Birth Anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi.

On April 4 this year, she had resigned from the AAP, citing differences with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party leadership, saying, “You called late Congress leader Sheila Dikshit corrupt and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls you ask for an alliance with it.”

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in 2020 where the AAP is seeking re-election after a victory in the 2015 polls.