Gurugram: Just days ahead of Diwali, the Haryana government has issued a notification banning Haryana has banned the sale and use of firecrackers in 14 districts near Delhi. As per reports, no online shopping sites can even sell such items.Also Read - Delhi Schools to Reopen From Tomorrow After 19-Month Hiatus. Staggered Entry-Exit, No Sharing of Lunch Among Guidelines | Key Points