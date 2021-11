New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued a public notice under which it permitted the green crackers for sale and use. The notice further mentioned that the bursting of green crackers will be allowed during festivals from 8 PM to 10 PM.Also Read - Diwali: Odisha Govt Allows Green Fireworks For Sale And Use, Imposes Blanket ban on Other Firecrackers

Only Green crackers permitted for sale and use; bursting of green crackers allowed during festivals from 8pm-10pm: Government of Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/NuU7Kp9rh1 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

The Jammu Kashmir Public notice further said that firecrackers containing harmful chemicals like Barium salts, Lithium, Mercury, Arsenic, Antimony are strictly banned in the states of Jammu and Kashmir. The notice even issued the necessary points to keep in mind for fire safety.