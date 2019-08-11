New Delhi: Apprehending attacks by Islamic State (IS) and ISI-backed terrorist groups, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued an alert in India ahead of Eid on Monday.

As per a confidential report issued to state police units and police headquarters on Friday, the IB said that ISI-backed jehadi groups may carry out terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country around Eid.

Sources also suggest that the Islamic State and Pakistan-backed pro-radical terrorist organisations may target crowded places such as bus stops, railway stations, airports and other important places.

The IB was of the view that the government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in the Valley has left the IS enraged.

Recently, reports cropped up about the presence of some sleeper modules backed by Taliban in India.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had recently carried out raids in several states, including Kerala, to look for terror cells allegedly linked to the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka that left over 250 people dead.

On August 9, intelligence inputs said that an attack by Pakistan-backed terror groups could be carried out in coastal cities such as Mumbai, HT reported. However, intelligence officials ruled out 26/11 like attack, citing unfavourable sea conditions.

“It is unlikely that the terrorists would venture to take the Arabian Sea route at a time when the sea is choppy due to the southwest monsoon,” an intelligence official told the newspaper. An alert was also issued along with the country’s coastline.

Before this, ahead of Buddha Purnima this year, the Intelligence Bureau had warned of a possible fidayeen style attack by Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) or Islamic State (ISIS) on the occasion of Buddha Purnima slated for May 12, in West Bengal and Bangladesh. Following the alert issued by the IB, West Bengal had beefed up security across temples as well as monasteries in the state.