New Delhi: Shops opened in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area for the first time in more than five months on Friday, the last Friday of the ongoing holy month of Ramzan. However, despite the festival of Eid being just round the corner, the market did not witness much footfall due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Shaheen Bagh Emerges as New Hotspot For Coronavirus After Number of COVID-19 Containment Zones in Delhi Rises to 60; Here's The Complete List

Notably, Shaheen Bagh was the site of the much-publicised women-led peaceful sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-National Population Register (NPR)-National Register of Citizens (NRC) troika. It began on December 15, the day Delhi Police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia University, and grew in numbers in the coming days, also inspiring several similar sit-ins in different parts of the country.

The protesters sat on a key route linking Delhi to its satellite town of Noida, also leading to shopkeepers in the area pulling down their shutters. They refused to budge despite the Supreme Court getting involved, and even during the deadly riots in northeast Delhi in last week of February.

However, with coronavirus rearing its head in Delhi, as in the rest of the country, appeals were made to the protesters, including their sympathisers, to leave. Eventually, the site was cleared by the Delhi Police on the morning of March 24.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown, which continues till today, and is scheduled to end on May 31.

Delhi, in the last 24 hours, registered its worst single-day figures, recording 660 new cases of coronavirus, as well as 14 deaths due to it. Its overall COVID-19 count stands at 12,319, including 6,214 active ases, 5,897 discharges and 208 deaths.

It’s figures are the fourth-highest in the country after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat respectively.