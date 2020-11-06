New Delhi: Looking at the rising level of air pollution and coronavirus, the Chandigarh administration on Friday decided to impose a complete ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers of all types with immediate effect Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Confirms no Diwali Party Due to Death in Family, Says 'Parties Are a Distant Dream'

Issuing an order, the UT administration said any violation of this order will invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster management Act, 20005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other provisions as applicable.

The move from the UT administration comes after a number of states have imposed a blanket ban on the firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

Chandigarh bans the sale and use of crackers of all types with immediate effect, until further orders. pic.twitter.com/eGEmWgxoxW — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

Earlier this month, the UT was considering imposing a ban on the sale of firecrackers in the city this festival season.

During a review meeting on the Covid-19 pandemic last week, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore had urged to residents to avoid a second surge of the virus at all cost.

As per latest development, 96 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Chandigarh, pushing the tally to 14,794, while no coronavirus-related death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

There are 703 active cases in the city as of now, while a total of 13,862 patients have recovered from the infection so far. Over 229 people have died due to the disease in the UT till now.

A total of 1,12,391 samples have been collected for testing so far and of them, 96,925 tested negative while reports of 131 samples were awaited.