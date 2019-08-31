Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have released a traffic advisory as the city, and indeed all of Maharashtra, gets ready to celebrate the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which is all set to begin on Monday, September 2.

In all, there will be 7,730 public pandals across the city in addition to 1,32,452 private ones.

What does the advisory say?

The city has world-famous public pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai ka Raja in central Mumbai, as well as in south Mumbai and the suburbs, too. These are visited by thousands of people every day during the festival, leading to traffic jams on the roads.

The police have, therefore, decided to shut 53 roads in the city for a few hours throughout the 10-day festival. On 56 other roads, meanwhile, only one-way traffic will be allowed. However, on the immersion day, there will be a complete ban on car parking on some roads.

There will be traffic diversion on some routes on September 3, 6, 7, 8 and 12, while some routes will be completely shut for traffic between September 2-12. These include the Doctor Baba Sahab Ambedkar Road, Chinchpokli railway bridge, SS Rao Road, Duttaram Lad Road etc. Movement of heavy vehicles on some old bridges, too, will be completely stopped.

Nearly 48,000 Mumbai Police personnel will be deployed for security purposes. Agencies like the Crime Branch, Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), Rapid Action Force (RAF), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), too, will keep a close eye on the city during the festival.

The Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is marked with the installation of Ganesha clay idols privately in homes, or publicly on elaborate pandals. Besides Maharashtra, it is also celebrated in states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh etc.