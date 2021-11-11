New Delhi: Arindam Bagchi, the Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that a ‘jatha’ of around 1500 pilgrims will visit Pakistan from Nov 17-26 under the 1974 Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines between India-Pak, on the occasion of Gurupurab, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - No Vaccine, No Entry: Gujarat Restricts Unvaccinated People From Using Public Facilities From Nov 12 | Deets Here

The pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, Dera Sahib, Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, as said by MEA official. When asked about the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation(OIC) envoy’s visit to Kashmir, Arindam Bagchi said, ”This is our internal matter. I had said earlier too that we consider such visits to PoJK as interference in our internal matters.” Also Read - Domestic Flights Latest News: Go First Announces 32 New Flights to Enhance Regional Connectivity | Check New Route, Other Details

Border Issues Also Read - West Bengal: Calcutta HC Dismisses PIL Against School Reopening; Allows Classes to Resume From Nov 16

He further added that China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along with the border areas, inclusive in the areas that it has illegally occupied over decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims. While talking about China’s construction activities along with border areas, he further added that India takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

”Govt committed to objective of creating infrastructure along border areas for improvement of livelihood, incl in Arunachal Pradesh,” added Bagchi.

India stand on providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

India is set to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. When asked about India’s stand over Afghanistan matter, MEA spokesperson added, “India’s support to the people of Afghanistan is very clear. We have been extending support over many years to all the people of Afghanistan. The situation on the ground has become very difficult over the last few months.” He further added, “One of the key elements which we’ve seen in previous meetings was the need for unimpeded, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance providers…There have been difficulties due to lack of unimpeded access.”