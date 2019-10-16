New Delhi: Putting an end to all speculations, former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday extended his support to Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana. The announcement from the political leader comes just a few days ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. He said he will not join JJP, but will campaign against the Congress in the Haryana assembly elections.

“I will not join JJP but will give them my support so that they can make the government in Haryana,” Tanwar was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that the Congress will fight the elections at the third or fourth number because from now on all the lies and pride of the Congress will end.

Tanwar grabbed headline after he resigned from Congress earlier this month. “After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INC India,” Tanwar had said in a tweet.

Writing a four-page letter to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Tanwar said the Congress is facing an existential crisis not because of its political opponents but because of internal contradictions.

On Tanwar extending support to the JJP, the party chief Dushyant Chautala told ANI, “Our party is giving a big challenge to BJP in Haryana. I appreciate the decision of Ashok Tanwar to support us. It is hard to take such a decision.”

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to polls on October 21 and the results of the same will be announced on October 24.