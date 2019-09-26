New Delhi: Impressed with the governing style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Both the sports personalities joined the saffron party in the presence of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala.

“I have joined politics as I am impressed with PM Modi. His honesty drew me to the party. Both PM and Haryana CM are doing a lot for the youth. If the party considers me capable of contesting elections then I surely will,” Sandeep Singh told ANI.

“As a youth, I want to work for the nation. PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir. He achieved the impossible. I am very impressed with him. The country is happy after abrogation of Article 370,” Dutt told ANI.

Ahead of joining the party, Dutt had met Haryna BJP chief Subhash Barala in Delhi on Wednesday. His meeting with Barala comes ahead of the ticket distribution for the Assembly polls in the state.

Some reports suggest that Dutt might contest from Sonepat assembly seat in Haryana in the upcoming polls.

Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic games, was also planning to contest the Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket for recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019. Besides a bronze medal, Dutt had won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games. In the year 2013, Dutt was honoured with the Padma Shri award.