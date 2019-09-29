New Delhi: Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was in the centre of controversy for releasing a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers, joined Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Sunday. He joined the party in the presence of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala.

Delhi: Tej Bahadur Yadav (BSF constable who was dismissed from service after he had released a video in 2017 on quality of food served to soldiers) joined Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in presence of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala today. pic.twitter.com/29xMDjZUaB — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the former BSF constable had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) and was selected to contest the Lok Sabha polls as a candidate of the grand alliance of the BSP, SP, and RLD. He was selected to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi. He could not contest the polls as his candidature was cancelled by the Election Commission for some reason.

As per updates, the JJP had last month made a poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Notably, the JJP had contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but suffered defeat and could not secure a single seat.

Yadav became the centre of a storm in 2017 when he posted four videos on social media, complaining about the poor quality of food being served to soldiers in his camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

Election Commission has recently announced the dates for Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls. The single-phase voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is on October 24. As per updates, the filing nominations for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls began on September 27.

However, the last date of filing nominations is October 4 and the scrutiny will be held on October 5. After that, the candidates can withdraw their nomination till October 7.