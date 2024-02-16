Ahead Of Haryana Visit, PM Modi Says Govt Committed To State’s Infrastructure Development

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of over Rs 9,750 crore worth of development projects in Rewari on 16 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government is committed to the development and expansion of infrastructure in Haryana.

Trending Now

PM Modi took to social media platform ‘X’ to post, “Our government is committed to the development and expansion of infrastructure in Haryana. In this series, along with laying the foundation stone of AIIMS and the Gurugram Metro Rail project in Rewari today at around 1.15 pm, I will be getting the privilege of inaugurating and laying foundation stone of several projects. This will further enrich the health, rail and tourism sectors of the state.”

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of over Rs 9,750 crore worth of development projects in Rewari later today.

You may like to read

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 kilometers, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City, read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The project is an important step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision to provide citizens with world-class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen public health infrastructure across the country, the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 1650 crore, AIIMS Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land at village Majra Mustil Bhalkhi in Rewari. It will have facilities including the Hospital Complex with 720 beds, Medical College with 100 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, etc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.