New Delhi: Days ahead of the Karnataka by-polls, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from the state KC Ramamurthy on Wednesday resigned from the post of member of Rajya Sabha. Sources told news agency PTI that he is likely to join the BJP. The latest reports suggested that his resignation has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Nadu.

Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy submitted his resignation to the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, today, his resignation was accepted. pic.twitter.com/AVTpPMgHG9 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

Ahead of the by-polls in the state, a number of Congress leaders are resigning from the Upper House of the Parliament and are joining the saffron party. Recently, Congress leaders Bhubneshwar Kalita and Sanjay Singh had resigned from Rajya Sabha.

Apart from these two, Neeraj Shekhar, Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth from the Samajwadi Party had recently quit Rajya Sabha to join the BJP. They were later re-elected to the Upper House on a BJP ticket. In June this year, four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members from Rajya Sabha had joined the BJP.

Days ahead of the by-polls, the Congress in the state had indulged in an internal fight to finalise candidates for all 15 Assembly constituencies in the state. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, KC Venugopal, Veerappa Moily, and Eshwara Khandre had held a meeting to decide the candidates for the by-polls. The Congress in the state is also waiting for BJP’s final candidates’ list to choose their representatives.

Recently, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had said that MLAs, who have tendered their resignations and wanted to contest Assembly by-polls from the BJP, will get tickets.

Earlier, the by-polls in Karnataka were supposed to be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies, but later the election date was shifted to December 5 by the Election Commission.

Polling in 15 Assembly constituencies namely Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur, will be held on December 5 from 7 am to 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)