New Delhi: As the 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka are all set to go for bypolls on Thursday, an FIR was on Wednesday night registered against former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) chief HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna and five others. Suraj Revanna is the son of former state minister HD Revanna and nephew of HD Kumaraswamy.

The FIR was registered against them for allegedly assaulting BJP workers at a village near KR Pete in Mandya. Filed at Channarayapatna police station, the FIR was registered against all the six accused for attempting to kill the BJP workers.

The violent incident took place when the JDS workers suspected that the BJP workers distributed money in the village near KR Pete in Mandya. The development comes just a day ahead of the bypolls that will take place in 15 assembly constituencies.

The FIR was filed against Suraj Revanna as he was present on the spot when the fight broke out. As per updates from police, the FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including an attempt to murder, and rioting.

Keeping in mind such violent incidents during polls, Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed in the constituencies where the bypolls are happening.

The 15 assembly constituencies which are going to polls on Thursday include Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur.