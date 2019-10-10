New Delhi: Normalcy is steadily returning to Jammu and Kashmir after two months of security clampdown. Schools, colleges and universities have re-opened. Now tourists are also allowed to visit the valley state which is going to become a separate Union Territory on October 31.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has on Thursday withdrawn the security advisory for tourists visiting the valley state. The administration also assured tourists of providing all kinds of assistance and logistic support.

“Security advisory requesting tourists visiting J&K to curtail their stay in the Kashmir valley, is hereby withdrawn. Tourists desirous of undertaking visiting to the state shall be provided all necessary assistance & logistical support,” it said in a statement.

The move comes two days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik asked for lifting of the two-month-old advisory which had asked tourists to leave the valley because of ‘terror threat’.

The governor had directed officials to withdraw the advisory with effect from October 10. The advisory was issued on August 2, days before Article 370 was revoked.

The development comes in the valley as a few days are left for the local body polls which are slated to be held later this month. The Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council polls will be held on October 24 and the results will be announced on the same day.

Just before the abrogation of Article 370, the state administration had on August 2 issued an advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and other tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible, giving the reason of terror threat in the Valley.

In the recent past, a number of decisions have been taken by the state administration to ease the restrictions which include reopening of higher secondary schools, colleges and universities, restarting public transport and opening of additional travel counters at Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Centre. The other decisions included opening of 25 internet kiosks in each district to facilitate the public and government departments and monitoring attendance in government offices.