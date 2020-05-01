New Delhi: This Sunday, the Indian Armed forces are going to conduct fly pasts and shower petals on hospitals to thank the health workers, security forces and emergency service providers for helping India fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: Navy to Evacuate Indians From Gulf 'as Soon as we Get a go Ahead'

Meanwhile, the Navy will display their strength from the sea by lighting up ships to thank the COVID-19 warriors.

The celebratory decision was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, alongside all three service chiefs during a press briefing, shortly before the Centre's announcement of lockdown extension.

“On May 3, there will be some special activities as a gesture of special gratitude by all three forces. The Air Force will be conducting fly pasts from Kashmir to Kanyakumari across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

“The Navy on its part will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on hospitals,” Rawat said.

The armed forces will also lay wreath at the police memorial on May 3 to exhibit support for the police forces, he added.

India on Friday announced the extension of its current lockdown by another two weeks, till May 17.