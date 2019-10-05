New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to deploy 2,000 additional private buses keeping in mind the public’s need for transport during the restricted car usage period, stated a report.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has already held two meetings over the need to bring in private buses. Besides, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is in talks with private bus owners and operators to know if they would be able to provide buses, added the report by Times of India.

Notably, the odd-even road rationing scheme will be in effect in the national capital from November 4 to November 15. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a slew of measures to combat high-level of air pollution during winters.

With New Delhi’s air quality turning severe, the transport department had issued a notice warning last year that 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles plying on the city roads in violation of Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders will be impounded.

In its 2015 order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the plying of petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the national capital region (NCR). It also banned the parking of 15-year-old vehicles in any public area. The Supreme Court has endorsed the NGT order and directed that such vehicles be impounded.

Estimates suggest that there are around 38 to 40 lakh vehicles that run on diesel and petrol in Delhi alone, stated an official.

“All the vehicle owners falling in this category (with petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years) are hereby informed through this public notice that they should not ply such vehicles in Delhi NCR, failing which such vehicles will be impounded,” the transport department said in a public notice.

(With agency inputs)